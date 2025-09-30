Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ratan Tata owned Jaguar Land Rover to resume production month after cyberattack, to get massive financial support from..., know what happened

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover announced it will restart its manufacturing operations in a ‘phased’ and ‘controlled’ manner after it faced a cyber-attack, which caused it to close some of its factories early this month. The UK government offered a USD 2 billion loan guarantee.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Ratan Tata owned Jaguar Land Rover to resume production month after cyberattack, to get massive financial support from..., know what happened
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover faced massive cyberattack which caused a shut down
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover announced it will restart its manufacturing operations in a ‘phased’ and ‘controlled’ manner after it faced a cyber-attack, which caused it to close some of its factories early this month. To help ease the loss that the luxury carmaker faced after the cyber-attack, the UK government offered a USD 2 billion loan guarantee. The attack happened on 31 August, after which the Tata Motors-owned company was forced to close operations for a month. This also impacted the supply chain.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover announced it will restart its manufacturing operations in a ‘phased’ and ‘controlled’ manner after it faced a cyber-attack, which caused it to close some of its factories early this month. To help ease the loss that the luxury carmaker faced after the cyber-attack, the UK government offered a USD 2 billion loan guarantee. The attack happened on 31 August, after which the Tata Motors-owned company was forced to close operations for a month. This also impacted the supply chain.

How will Tata Motors’ Land Rover overcome financial loss?

The company has been financially aided by the UK Export Finance as a guarantor, while the commercial bank will provide the finance, which the company must repay over five years.

The guarantee aims to protect the supply chain and skilled jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside, and all over the UK, as the company has around 34,000 UK employees. According to a Bloomberg report, around 120,000 jobs in the UK are linked with the carmaker's supply chain.

The report mentioned that due to the cyberattack, the Tata company faced a potential financial loss of more than USD 75 billion of market value in 2025. The Indian company’s major loss was the shutdown of Jaguar Land Rover shut down. However, JLR stated on September 25 that a few of its systems recovered and are active online, which allowed it to work on the huge backlog of supplier invoices, accelerate parts distribution to dealers, and speed up vehicle sales and registrations.

In its latest statement, the carmaker said that specific sections of its production operations will restart working “in the coming days”, as it attempts to get all its systems active and functioning well.

