Ratan Tata once flew a F-16 Falcon fighter jet worth over Rs 4000000000, he later…

Ratan Tata got a chance to fly an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet that is worth more than Rs 400 crore during an airshow in Bangalore.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. Known for his wisdom, business skills and philanthropic acts, Ratan Tata’s remarkable achievements are an inspiration to the current generation. While many may know the industrialist for his feats in the business world, not many know that Ratan Tata was the first Indian civilian to fly a F-16 Falcon fighter jet. Ratan Tata got a chance to fly an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet that is worth more than Rs 400 crore during an airshow in Bangalore. An aging industrialist flying a fighter jet isn’t a common sight and the video of the 2007 incident still fascinates millions. Ratan Tata was the co-pilot of the F-16 combat aircraft that was commandeered by Paul Hattendorf. The fighter jet has a top speed of more than 2000 km/h. During the event, Ratan Tata was 69 years old.

The Indian billionaires spent almost 40 minutes in the aircraft and took control mid-flight. After the experience, the visibly tired Ratan Tata said “It was great.”

Almost 10 years after flying a Rs 4000000000 fighter jet, Ratan Tata signed a landmark agreement with Lockheed Martin to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India. F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India and positions the Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world.

With more than 4,500 produced and approximately 3,200 operational aircraft worldwide being flown today by 26 countries, the F-16 remains the world’s most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter ever produced.