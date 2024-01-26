Ratan Tata once flew a F-16 Falcon fighter jet worth over Rs 4000000000, he later…

Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

Republic Day 2024: ​5 bikes used by Indian Army

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap itne boring…'

Ratan Tata once flew a F-16 Falcon fighter jet worth over Rs 4000000000, he later…

Ratan Tata got a chance to fly an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet that is worth more than Rs 400 crore during an airshow in Bangalore.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. Known for his wisdom, business skills and philanthropic acts, Ratan Tata’s remarkable achievements are an inspiration to the current generation. While many may know the industrialist for his feats in the business world, not many know that Ratan Tata was the first Indian civilian to fly a F-16 Falcon fighter jet. Ratan Tata got a chance to fly an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet that is worth more than Rs 400 crore during an airshow in Bangalore. An aging industrialist flying a fighter jet isn’t a common sight and the video of the 2007 incident still fascinates millions. Ratan Tata was the co-pilot of the F-16 combat aircraft that was commandeered by Paul Hattendorf. The fighter jet has a top speed of more than 2000 km/h. During the event, Ratan Tata was 69 years old.

The Indian billionaires spent almost 40 minutes in the aircraft and took control mid-flight. After the experience, the visibly tired Ratan Tata said “It was great.”

Almost 10 years after flying a Rs 4000000000 fighter jet, Ratan Tata signed a landmark agreement with Lockheed Martin to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India. F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India and positions the Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world. 

With more than 4,500 produced and approximately 3,200 operational aircraft worldwide being flown today by 26 countries, the F-16 remains the world’s most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter ever produced.

