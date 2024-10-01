Twitter
Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

IND vs BAN test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with India's tactics against Bangladesh, says, 'Virat Kohli should…'

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

The 10-year plan aims to support Rajasthan’s transformation into a power surplus state, providing 24/7 clean, affordable, and reliable power supply.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...
Ratan Tata-led Tata Power said that it has inked an initial pact with the Rajasthan government for the investment of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, including Rs 75,000 crore in green energy, in the state’s power sector. The 10-year plan aims to support Rajasthan’s transformation into a power surplus state, providing a 24/7 clean, affordable, and reliable power supply.

Contributing to India's energy goals, the MoU will place Rajasthan at the heart of the nation's clean energy transition.

In this agreement, investment across the power value chain, from generation to transmission and distribution (T&D) reforms, as well as cutting-edge renewable energy projects across the state, including solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage systems (BESS), including rooftop solar and EV charging, Tata Power said. 

The MoU was inked during the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investor Meet in New Delhi on Monday. The state transmission and distribution area would get an investment of Rs 20,000 crore to upgrade grid infrastructure, lower energy losses, and enhance electricity quality throughout the state.

The construction of one lakh EV charging stations throughout Rajasthan is planned to cost one thousand crores of rupees. Ten lakh homes with rooftop solar power will help the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

