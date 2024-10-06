Twitter
Business

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector

Sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), green energy, hydrogen, solar power, as well as battery and cell technology are the new business areas for these companies.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata as they are likely to hire in THIS booming sector
To spearhead their emerging businesses, the major conglomerates Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro, and JSW Group are actively seeking to appoint expatriates and returning Indian professionals. These firms' new business sectors include renewable energy, semiconductors, solar power, hydrogen, electric vehicles (EVs), green energy, and battery and cell technologies. Top business executives and search industry experts say that these companies are trying to reinforce their ambitious expansion ambitions and quickly get over a serious talent bottleneck locally.

“Many companies in areas such as batteries, EVs, semiconductors, hydrogen and green energy, are seeking to hire returning Indians and expats from countries such as Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, the UK and the US,” Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of India at Korn Ferry, a global executive search and HR consulting firm told ET Now.

