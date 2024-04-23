Twitter
Business

Ratan Tata marks ‘most significant moment of his life’, accepts KISS award for…

Ratan Tata received the award at his residence in Mumbai because the billionaire has been avoiding public appearances due to health reasons.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires around the globe. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons is known for his wisdom, business and social work. The billionaire has received many international accolades and high ranking civilian awards in India for his commitment towards social development and corporate leadership. Ratan Tata is usually reticent about accepting accolades but he has now agreed to accept the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award. To recall, Ratan Tata won the KISS Humanitarian Award in 2021 but he was unable to receive the award because of the COVID pandemic.

Ratan Tata now agreed to accept this award following a personal request from Achyuta Samanta and the award ceremony was held at his residence in Mumbai because Ratan Tata has been avoiding public appearances due to health reasons. The ceremony was attended by Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, among others.

While accepting the award, Tata expressed his gratitude towards KISS and its founder. "I am extremely happy to receive this honour. This is the most significant moment of my life", he remarked. Achyuta Samanta said that Ratan Tata is a "revered name in India, adding that being able to honour him with this award is a 'privilege'.

(with inputs from ANI)

