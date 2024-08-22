Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Vodafone Idea receive special request from Samsung, Nokia, it is…

What is the fine for running red light in Pakistan? The answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

8 most terrifying predators in wild

8 most terrifying predators in wild

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeBusiness

Business

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Tata Electronics recorded consolidated income of ₹3,802 crore in FY24, a major rise from ₹401 crore for the year ended March 2023, ET reported citing the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) last week.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:53 PM IST

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Electronics has reported a ninefold rise in its sales for the last year ended March 2024. This exponential rise in revenue is due to the company’s acquisition of Wistron‘s iPhone assembly plant located near Bengaluru.

Tata Electronics recorded consolidated income of ₹3,802 crore in FY24, a major rise from ₹401 crore for the year ended March 2023, ET reported citing the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) last week.

The amazing growth is attributed to the acquisition of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India, which has now been rebranded as Tata Electronics Systems Solutions. This strategic move helped the company to become a part of Apple‘s global supply chain.

Despite the revenue growth, Tata Electronics saw a net loss of ₹825 crore in FY24, an over 50% increase from the ₹532 crore net loss in the previous year. The Tata Group company saw wider net loss to high depreciation and interest costs.

Earlier in the month, Apple was preparing to launch its fourth iPhone assembly unit in India, established by Tata Electronics in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This plant, Tata’s second in the country, is expected to start operations in November. Tata Electronics is investing ₹6,000 crore in the new plant, matching the investment made in the components unit.

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system uses the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, etc.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement