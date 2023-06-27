Search icon
Ratan Tata gets emotional after seeing his viral painting, invites artist to his Rs 150 crore Mumbai home

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Ratan Tata with Asim Poddar

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists with fans all over the country. The former chairman of Tata Group is known for his knowledge, wisdom and charity. The billionaire has carried over the legacy built by his family and he often receives love from his admirers in the way of art. One such fan of Ratan Tata is international artist Asim Poddar who lives in Mango, Jamshedpur. 

Poddar painted an artwork of Ratan Tata honouring his forefather Jamsetji Tata, who founded Tata Group. The painting went viral and got the attention of Ratan Tata who then invited Asim Poddar with the artwork to his Rs 150 crore residence in Mumbai’s Colaba.

When Ratan Tata saw the painting, he got emotional and bought the painting from the artist. As per the reports, Ratan Tata praised the painting for a long time and praised Asim’s art and said that there is no dearth of talent in the youth of Jamshedpur. Asim Poddar said that it was a dream for him to meet Ratan Tata and touch his feet, which was fulfilled today.

Asim Poddar also lauded the simple nature of Ratan Tata and the love, respect he received from the philanthropist.

