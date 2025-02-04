Shantanu Naidu is known as a close aide of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Shantanu Naidu is a well-known name in the business world. He worked with former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata as his assistant. Naidu's close friendship with the business icon gained attention. Now, after years of association with the Tata Group, the young entrepreneur has got a new role in Tata Motors, a Rs 2.61 lakh crore market cap company.

In a LinkedIn post, Naidu announced that he has started a new position as General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. He wrote, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”

Naidu is also the founder of senior citizens companionship start-up Goodfellows. Naidu developed an innovation in 2014 to protect homeless dogs from speeding cars. Ratan Tata, who was known for his love for strays, noticed his work. Tata invested in the project and became Shantanu's mentor, boss and close friend. Naidu holds an engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He also earned his MBA at Cornell University in 2016.