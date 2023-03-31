Ratan Tata follows these 27 Twitter accounts, only 3 politicians, 2 actors including Boman Irani

Ratan Tata: On Instagram, 8.5 million people follow him.

More than 12.4 million people follow Ratan Tata on Twitter. However, he only follows 27 people, including three politicians. Ratan Tata isn't very active on social media.

Tata is the most iconic business person in India. His stories of humility and business acumen inspire millions of people.

He normally doesn't remain very active on social media. Still, he has legions of followers. However, he follows very few people.

Ratan Tata follows only three politicians -- Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Barack Obama. He also follows PMO's official account.

He also follows Britain's PMO, America's foreign ministry, Cornell University, Harvard University and Bloomberg.

He also follows Anand Mahindra), Sameer, auto designer Ian Callum, Prannoy Roy, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Land Rover USA, Jaguar USA, Tata Nano, Autocar India, MIT Media Lab, BBC Breaking News, Financial Times, The Economist, The Hindu, N Ram, Wall Street Journal.

On Instagram, he follows Tata Trust, which is a charitable trust founded in 1919.

