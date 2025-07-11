Ratan Tata dream comes true! Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV, introduced by him in 2019

Ratan Tata showcased the concept Electric Vehicle (EV) Altroz.ev at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and 2020 Auto Expo. However, Tata Motors could not bring it to the street as it faced many challenges.

One more dream of Ratan Tata will come true soon. He showcased the concept of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Altroz. ev at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and 2020 Auto Expo. However, Tata Motors could not bring it to the street as it faced many challenges. The biggest problem was to package the battery under the floor of the car. In order to package the battery under the floorboard, Tata Motors would either have to reduce the ground clearance or increase it. Neither was a practical solution for technical reasons. The company struggled with the problem, considered many options and rejected all of them. Ratan Tata, the man behind the idea of Altroz car, fell ill, quit the active day-to-day operation of the company and died. Altroz remained on the backburner.

Tata Motors to launch Altroz EV soon

Now, Tata Motors, one of the most active players in the EV segment, is ready to produce the electric car and bring it to the road. In fact, it is one of the car manufacturers that has an EV alternative to almost all the petrol and diesel models. Tata Motors appears to have found the solution of the battery and is now ready to launch the EV.

Altroz EV in new avatar

According to the media reports, Tata Motors has planned to develop the Altroz.ev with the platform that underpins the Punch.ev, the smallest Tata SUV, which is based on the Acti.ev platform. Tata Motors will give the Punch ev a facelift and offer an updated Acti.ev platform. Tata Motors will offer a bigger battery pack option with the Punch.ev. A similar battery and updated platform will also be added to do the duties for the Altroz.ev.

Tata Motors will give the Altroz.ev a design similar to what has been seen on the recently launched Altroz facelift. It will also offer new LED Headlamps, flush door handles, and connected LED Tail lamps with the EV model. As it is an EV, it will get a different bumper design, a closed front grille, and a new alloy wheel design. It will feature a design similar to the current Altroz inside.

