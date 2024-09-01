Twitter
Ratan Tata doesn't spend on advertising on this product, gives no discount, has revenue of Rs 7000 crore, company is...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

Ratan Tata doesn't spend on advertising on this product, gives no discount, has revenue of Rs 7000 crore, company is...
Tata's new brand, Zudio, is making waves in the market by focusing on the middle-class segment. Despite not spending money on advertising or offering discounts, Zudio has achieved impressive success, with a revenue of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.

Zudio's unique business model sets it apart from competitors. Instead of traditional marketing strategies, the brand relies on the quality and affordability of its products to attract customers. This approach has proven effective, as Zudio’s revenue figures show significant growth.

The company’s strategy of avoiding discounts and advertising might seem unconventional, but it has allowed Zudio to maintain stable pricing and high profit margins. By not investing in expensive advertising campaigns, Zudio has been able to keep its costs low and pass those savings on to customers.

Zudio offers a range of products designed to appeal to the middle-class consumer, focusing on affordability without compromising quality. This strategy has resonated well with customers, leading to strong sales and positive market feedback.

The success of Zudio highlights a shift in how companies can achieve success by focusing on product quality and customer satisfaction rather than traditional marketing methods. It also demonstrates that with the right strategy, businesses can thrive without relying on discounts and heavy advertising.

