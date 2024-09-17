Twitter
Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India's most successful Indians

Assam's online trading scam: Actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah sent to judicial custody

How Pataudi Palace maintains its royal grandeur on a budget, Soha Ali Khan reveals details

Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians

Mukesh Ambani shields Radhika Merchant from crowd at Ganpati darshan, know why viral video has sparked online debate

Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians

They faced many obstacles and challenges in their journey, but they continued their hard work and became successful.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Ratan Tata, Dhirubhai Ambani, Adani and more: Know first jobs of India’s most successful Indians
India has many successful business people who have created massive business empires. Many of them started their career working for other companies. In this article, we will tell you about some of India's most successful businesspeople's humble beginnings. They faced many obstacles and challenges in their journey, but they continued their hard work. With their perseverance and ambition, they eventually become successful. Know the first jobs of India’s most successful Indians.

Ratan Tata, Tata Group

Ratan Tata is a renowned industrialist in India. He is among the most respected business leaders and is known for his business acumen and philanthropy. He received a high-paying job offer from IBM. But Tata chose to work for his own company, starting his career managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel in 1961. He later joined Tata Motors as a trainee.

Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman

Gautam Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur, who began his journey in 1978. He moved to Mumbai as a teenager and worked for Mahendra Brothers, where he sorted diamonds. He later started his own diamond trading business at Zaveri Bazaar.

Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation

Sudha Murty is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and a Rajya Sabha MP. She is a pioneer for women in engineering. She criticised TELCO for their treatment of women She later became the first female engineer hired by the company, now known as Tata Motors. She began her career as a Development Engineer in Pune and later moved to Mumbai and Jamshedpur.

READ | Meet woman, who is part of Rs 1257006 crore group, holds key position, she is Ratan Tata's...

Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance Group

Dhirubhai Ambani, the late father of Mukesh Mukesh, was a visionary businessman. He left school early to support his family by working various jobs. His first job was at a gas station in Aden, a British colony. His first salary was Rs 300.

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo

Indra Nooyi was the first woman to lead Pepsico as its chairman and CEO. However, Nooyi began her career as a business strategist at a British textile firm. Later, she worked as a product manager at Johnson & Johnson in Mumbai.

