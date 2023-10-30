Headlines

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares major update on Maratha reservation issue

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

SAT lifts SEBI ban on Zee’s Punit Goenka, paves way for him to resume as MD, CEO

Ratan Tata debunks claims about announcing Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer: ‘Please do not believe…’

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

Israel- Hamas war: Israel warns Elon Musk against offering communication help to Gaza

Indian desserts that have more protein than eggs

7 Indian billionaires who went bankrupt

8 migratory birds that visit India every year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

Israel- Hamas war: Israel warns Elon Musk against offering communication help to Gaza

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata debunks claims about announcing Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer: ‘Please do not believe…’

WhatsApp forwards and videos floating on social media had fraudulently claimed that Ratan Tata had announced a Rs 10 crore reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after their win over Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Industrialist Ratan Tata has denied that he had made any announcement or offered any reward or gave any suggestions to the International Cricket Council or to any player.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Ratan Tata posted on X.

There were WhatsApp forwards and videos floating on social media that had fraudulently claimed that Ratan Tata had announced a Rs 10 crore reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after their win over Pakistan but the renowned industrialist has denied any such claims.

Afghanistan on Monday registered their second surprise victory in the World Cup and their first-ever win over Pakistan in the 50-over format. Riding on a dazzling all-round performance in the field, Afghanistan stunned their neighbours with a thumping eight-wicket defeat on a sluggish Chennai surface.

The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65), and Ibrahim Zadran (87), along with Rahmat Shah (77)* at No.3, starred with the bat to help Afghanistan post a win for the ages.

Afghanistan has now got the better of two cricketing powerhouses -- former world champions Pakistan and the defending champions England. The win lifted Afghanistan to sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan stayed on the fifth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.400.

The high-flying Afghans will play Sri Lanka next on October 30 at the high-scoring Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

Israel bombs Gaza’s biggest hospital: Hamas operation base or safe haven for civilians amid war?

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE