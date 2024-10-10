For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has passed at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night, a top police official told PTI. The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".

For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. The billionaire himself said on October 7 that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions. Ratan Tata also dismissed reports of his hospitalisation due to a drop in blood pressure. In a social media post, the renowned industrialist assured his followers that he was fine. He was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.