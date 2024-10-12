Tata, who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, had earlier dismissed reports about his health

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away late Wednesday night at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who described Tata as a "friend, mentor, and guide."

In honour of Ratan Tata, TCS cancelled its scheduled second-quarter earnings press conference and interviews on October 10. The company was set to announce its results for the quarter ending September 30 but chose to prioritise paying respect to their late leader.

Tata, who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, had earlier dismissed reports about his health, assuring followers that he was undergoing regular check-ups for age-related issues. In an October 7 post on social media, Tata stated that there was “no cause for concern” and urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for routine tests.

According to reports, the exact cause of his death remains unclear, but it is speculated that low blood pressure and age-related complications might have contributed to his passing.

Before the final rites, Ratan Tata's body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to allow the public to pay their respects. His mortal remains were later taken to Worli for cremation.