THIS Indian conglomerate's market cap soars to Rs 3,784,000,000,000,000, more than Pakistan's Budget, as...

In what may be called a success story of the Indian economy as well as the tottering condition of Pakistan, Tata Sons' market capitalisation has skyrocketed to Rs 37.84 lakh crore. It can be converted into Rs 3,78,40,000 crore or Rs 3,784 trillion. Ironically, Pakistan's Union Budget for Financial Year 2025-26, approved by its Parliament, the National Assembly, on June 10, has a total amount of Rs 17.6 trillion. So, it can be concluded that Pakistan's budget is less than the market cap of an Indian conglomerate. Explaining the performance of the Tata group, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said that its net profit doubled and the market cap tripled in the last five years as the group invested a whopping amount of Rs 5.5 lakh crore in this period.

Tata Sons: Net profit dips

According to the Annual Report of the Tata Group, its total revenue dipped by 12% to Rs 38,834.58 crore in the financial year 2024-25 from Rs 43,893 crore in the previous year. Similarly, Tata Group's net profit for the year also dipped by 24% to Rs 26,231.74 crore from Rs 34,653.98 crore. Tata Sons earns most of its revenue from dividends received from its group companies. However, despite a dip in revenue and net profit, dividend income for the year rose to Rs 36,149.05 crore from Rs 21,528.94 crore in the previous year. Tata Sons' flagship arm, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., earned the dividend of Rs 32,184.19 crore during the year.

Tata Sons' investment

Tata Sons invested Rs 29,478 crore in various group ventures. It also converted the preference shares of Air India into 1,444.75 crore equity shares. The group invested Rs 22,902 crore into Tata Digital so far. The digital arm ended the year with a revenue of Rs 32,188 crore, led by Infinity Retail, which had a total revenue of Rs 19,063.87 crore and a loss of Rs 1,090.8 crore.