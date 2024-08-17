Ratan Tata's company to give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani after BSNL deal, to provide fast internet from...

While the focus has been on 5G for some time, BSNL is making significant progress with its 4G services

If you are a BSNL user or looking for an affordable recharge plan, there's some exciting news for you. BSNL is set to launch its 4G services soon, offering faster internet to its customers. While the focus has been on 5G for some time, BSNL is making significant progress with its 4G services.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with BSNL to build a data centre to support this 4G network. BSNL has already completed work on 25,000 sites across India. According to reports, BSNL plans to roll out its 4G services across the country from October. These sites will also play a crucial role in building the future 5G network, ensuring that BSNL is well-prepared for the next phase of technology.

BSNL’s 5G plans are moving forward as well, with testing already underway in various cities. Though there has been a slight delay, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given a green light for the 5G testing, expressing confidence in the quality of the network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed that only indigenous equipment should be used for BSNL's network, making it a fully Indian initiative.

BSNL is making rapid progress to expand its network, ensuring that users across the country will soon have access to fast, affordable internet.