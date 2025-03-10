With a diverse range of brands, Tata offers clothing options for all, from budget shoppers to luxury buyers

Tata Group, known for its influence across industries from cars to salt, is also making a strong impact in India’s fashion market. With a diverse range of brands, Tata offers clothing options for all, from budget shoppers to luxury buyers.

Tata Group operates several fashion brands under its retail arm, Trent Limited, and online platform, Tata CLiQ.

These brands cater to different fashion needs:

Westside: A leading fashion retail chain offering apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.

Zudio: A fast-fashion brand that provides trendy yet affordable clothing, making it a favourite among young shoppers.

Tata CLiQ: An online platform offering premium and luxury brands, including Armani, Hugo Boss, and Satya Paul, providing a high-end shopping experience.

Taneira: Specialising in ethnic wear, Taneira offers handcrafted sarees made from fine fabrics like Banarasi, Kanjeevaram, and Chanderi.

Landmark Group Joint Venture: Through this partnership, Tata sells international brands like United Colors of Benetton (UCB) and GAP in India.

Tata Group’s fashion portfolio caters to a wide audience, from budget-conscious buyers at Zudio to luxury shoppers on Tata CLiQ. With a presence in fast fashion, ethnic wear, and high-end retail, Tata continues to strengthen its position in India’s fashion industry. Its commitment to quality and innovation ensures it remains a key player in the market.