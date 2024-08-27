Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...

Apart from a fixed salary, they will also get accommodation, food, transportation and other facilities, the company said.

Ratan Tata is a well-known Indian industrialist who once led the Tata Group as its chairman. The 86-year-old has received honorary doctorates from several universities in India and abroad for his work. Even, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Vibhushan, its second-highest civilian award, in 2008. Now, his Tata Group will give jobs to 4,000 women from Uttarakhand at its plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Its Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay has written a letter to this effect to the state planning department, an official release said on Monday. The recruitment process will begin soon, it said.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will appoint 4,000 women candidates from Uttarakhand at its plants in Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Kolar in Karnataka under the NPS and NATS programmes, the release said. Those who have cleared class 10 or 12 examinations are eligible for NPS programmes, while for NATS an ITI diploma is necessary in addition to these, it said.

After selection, they will be appointed as shop floor technicians. Apart from a fixed salary, they will also get accommodation, food, transportation and other facilities, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)