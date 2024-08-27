Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

This company pays its AI engineers Rs 9960000 more than other departments, leaked data reveals...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

Gujarat Rains: Ahmedabad Airport issues advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

Diabetes: Pulses, legumes, lentils that lower blood sugar levels 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Meet Malavika Mohanan, has worked with superstars Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vikram; will romance Prabhas in...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...

Apart from a fixed salary, they will also get accommodation, food, transportation and other facilities, the company said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Ratan Tata's company to employ 4000 women from this state, selected candidates to get...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ratan Tata is a well-known Indian industrialist who once led the Tata Group as its chairman. The 86-year-old has received honorary doctorates from several universities in India and abroad for his work. Even, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Vibhushan, its second-highest civilian award, in 2008. Now, his Tata Group will give jobs to 4,000 women from Uttarakhand at its plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Its Chief Human Resource Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay has written a letter to this effect to the state planning department, an official release said on Monday. The recruitment process will begin soon, it said.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd will appoint 4,000 women candidates from Uttarakhand at its plants in Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Kolar in Karnataka under the NPS and NATS programmes, the release said. Those who have cleared class 10 or 12 examinations are eligible for NPS programmes, while for NATS an ITI diploma is necessary in addition to these, it said.

READ | Apple announces iPhone 16 event date with ‘Glowtime’ invite; check details

After selection, they will be appointed as shop floor technicians. Apart from a fixed salary, they will also get accommodation, food, transportation and other facilities, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

KKR extends captaincy offer to Mumbai Indians star, reveals report; it's not Rohit Sharma

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement