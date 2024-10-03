Twitter
Business

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...

The Tata Group company makes smartphone cases for Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series at Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...
After five days, Tata Electronics has resumed partial operations at its fire-hit Tamil Nadu-based factory from Thursday. The operations have been suspended since September 28 after a massive fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The Tata Group company makes smartphone cases for Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series at Hosur factory. The fire incident is not expected to impact supplies of iPhones as the company is said to have enough stocks to meet the demand for the next three months.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we've been working diligently since Saturday to support our team and to identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility," the company said. "As we work toward resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay," Tata Electronics said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

