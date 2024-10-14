Through strategic decisions and a forward-thinking approach, Ratan Tata turned these struggling companies into global success stories

Ratan Tata played a crucial role in saving several companies from failure and turning them into major global players. Under his leadership, the Tata Group not only strengthened its position in India but expanded its influence worldwide.

Throughout his career, Ratan Tata made several bold acquisitions, rescuing businesses that were on the verge of bankruptcy and transforming them into successful ventures.

Here are some of the key companies he helped revive:

Air India:

In 2021, Tata Sons regained control of Air India. This deal brought the airline back into the Tata fold after 90 years, marking a historic moment for the group.

Land Rover and Jaguar:

In 2008, Tata Motors acquired Land Rover and Jaguar from Ford for $2.3 billion. Both brands were struggling at the time but are now globally recognised for luxury, thanks to Tata’s leadership.

BigBasket:

In 2021, Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Tata Group, acquired BigBasket for $2 billion. Despite having good sales, the online grocery platform was struggling with profits. Under Ratan Tata's leadership, BigBasket became one India’s largest online grocery company.

Tata 1MG:

Tata Group ventured into healthcare by acquiring 1MG, an online healthcare platform. After the acquisition, 1MG expanded to offer services like doctor consultations and quickly captured the online healthcare market.

Daewoo Commercial Vehicle:

In 2004, Tata Motors bought the struggling Daewoo Commercial Vehicle Company for $102 million. After the acquisition, the company became profitable, helping Tata Motors strengthen its presence in South Korea’s commercial vehicle market.

Corus Steel:

In 2012, Tata Group acquired Corus Steel for $11.3 billion, turning it into one of the largest steel producers globally.

Tetley Tea:

Ratan Tata’s acquisition of Tetley Tea in 2000 for $431.3 million helped the company become a luxury brand under Tata Tea, solidifying Tata’s presence in the global tea market.

Through strategic decisions and a forward-thinking approach, Ratan Tata turned these struggling companies into global success stories, further elevating the Tata Group's legacy.