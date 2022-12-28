Search icon
Ratan Tata birthday: The unknown love story of India’s most humble businessman

While Ratan Tata’s achievements are known to all, not many of us know about the private life of the businessman.

Dec 28, 2022

File photo

Ratan Tata, the ex-chairman of Tata Group, is well-known for his business achievements and philanthropic works. Tata, 85, is a very down-to-earth personality and millions of people consider Tata as his idol.

While Ratan Tata’s achievements are known to all, not many of us know about the private life of the businessman. In this article, we will take a look at Tata’s personal love life.

It is to be noted that Ratan Tata hasn’t married anyone but he once revealed that he fell in love once during his youth but was unable to marry that girl. Ratan Tata added that after that he decided to devote his time and energy to take Tata Group to new heights.

Reportedly, Rata Tata met a woman when he was young and working in Los Angeles in an architectural firm. Tata reportedly fell in love with the woman and thought to tying the knot with her. But then Ratan Tata had to return to India to take care of his grandmother who was unwell for quite some time.

Tata thought that he will take the woman with her to India but her parents did not like the idea because of the 1962 Indo-China war. And this ended their relationship. Ratan Tata never revealed the identity of the woman and he did not marry anyone else.

Ratan Tata is a receipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India and he is currently heading numerous charitable trusts after resigning as chief executive of Tata Group.

