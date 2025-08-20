Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Their Lives-to Mobile Gaming

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH

Rupali Ganguly criticises attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, prays for her speedy recovery: 'Strict action must be...'

Ahead of Border 2 release, watch these patriotic Sunny Deol movies: From Gadar to Indian

Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why

'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Their Lives-to Mobile Gaming

Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Thei

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from ODI

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'

Rapido has been fined by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), India's consumer rights watchdog. The company is now penalized to pay Rs 10 lakh and also issue refund to the customers. Why did CCPA imposed penalty on Rapido.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'

TRENDING NOW

Rapido has been fined by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), India's consumer rights watchdog, for its misleading advertisements, promising 'Auto in 5 mins or get Rs 50 cashback' and other guaranteed services. The company is now penalized to pay Rs 10 lakh and also issue refund to the customers affected by this misleading advertisements. Moreover, the misleading advertisements will also be immediately taken down. Rapido is also directed to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Here's how Rapido misled customers

Rapido ran an advertisement campaign in multiple languages for over 548 days (1.5 years) across India in 120 cities. The advertisement showed that Rs 50 compensation will be paid to customers  or any other guaranteed services. But it did not paid in cash but as “Rapido coins,” which could only be used for bike rides. Moreover, these coins were valid for just seven days. 

As per reports, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints between June 2024 and July 2025. Almost half of these grievances, including cases of overcharging, delays in refunds, driver misbehaviour, and the company’s failure to fulfil cashback promises, were remained unresolved. 

"It is evident from the above figures that the number of consumer complaints against the opposite party has increased substantially over the subsequent period," the CCPA order said.

What did CCPA said?

CCPA imposed penalty on Rapido for effectively forced repeat usage of the service under unfair terms. CCPA also observed that Rapido had engaged in “a practice calculated to mislead consumers by both commission and omission.” CCPA said that Rapido advertisments have used unfair practices and over exaggerated services and cashback benefits to misled customers and boost its sale. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE