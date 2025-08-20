Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'

Rapido has been fined by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), India's consumer rights watchdog. The company is now penalized to pay Rs 10 lakh and also issue refund to the customers. Why did CCPA imposed penalty on Rapido.

Rapido has been fined by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), India's consumer rights watchdog, for its misleading advertisements, promising 'Auto in 5 mins or get Rs 50 cashback' and other guaranteed services. The company is now penalized to pay Rs 10 lakh and also issue refund to the customers affected by this misleading advertisements. Moreover, the misleading advertisements will also be immediately taken down. Rapido is also directed to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Here's how Rapido misled customers

Rapido ran an advertisement campaign in multiple languages for over 548 days (1.5 years) across India in 120 cities. The advertisement showed that Rs 50 compensation will be paid to customers or any other guaranteed services. But it did not paid in cash but as “Rapido coins,” which could only be used for bike rides. Moreover, these coins were valid for just seven days.

As per reports, Rapido received over 1,200 consumer complaints between June 2024 and July 2025. Almost half of these grievances, including cases of overcharging, delays in refunds, driver misbehaviour, and the company’s failure to fulfil cashback promises, were remained unresolved.

"It is evident from the above figures that the number of consumer complaints against the opposite party has increased substantially over the subsequent period," the CCPA order said.

What did CCPA said?

CCPA imposed penalty on Rapido for effectively forced repeat usage of the service under unfair terms. CCPA also observed that Rapido had engaged in “a practice calculated to mislead consumers by both commission and omission.” CCPA said that Rapido advertisments have used unfair practices and over exaggerated services and cashback benefits to misled customers and boost its sale.