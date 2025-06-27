A Noida-based Drone Startup, whose drones were used during Operation Sindoor has now raised $145 million (over Rs 1,200 crore) in a funding round led by General Catalyst.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025 targeting nine terrorism infrastructures in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, in a major response to the tragic Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. This led to a four day conflict between two nuclear powers. Many drone systems were used to target missiles on Pakistan, this has led the increase in the demand of such drone systems in the Indian Military.

A Noida-based Drone Startup, whose drones were used during Operation Sindoor has now raised $145 million (over Rs 1,200 crore) in a funding round led by General Catalyst. The UAV manufacturing startup Raphe mPhibr raised the biggest ever fundraise by an Indian aerospace manufacturing firm. Think Investments, Amal Parikh and other family offices have also participated in the round. The company has secured the total funding of $145 million. At present, Raphe’s valuation is nearly $900 million, according to ET.

After the success of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has shown huge interest in buying suicide drones from many companies including Raphe mPhibr. The drones were deployed in large scale for rapid and high-impact strikes on the 'enemy' territory. Now, Raphe mPhibr is making efforts to increase its R&D capabilities and deliver more capable drones to the military.

About Raphe mPhibr

Raphe mPhibr, an Indian defence-tech and aerospace startup was founded by siblings CEO Vivek Mishra and chairman Vikash Mishra. The duo started this in 2017. Vikash has studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Vivek has pursued studies from Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Noida-based startup currently offers nine drones with payloads ranging from 4.4 pounds to 441 pounds, covering an average distance of between 12 and 124 miles, as reported by TechCrunch. They levearges AI on its drones, and also focus on training their employees. Indian army, navy, Air force, BSF, and other Indian government agencies are their customers.

The Raphe mPhibr is aiming to strengthen the capabilities of India’s indigenous drone rather than relying on China. The drones and its parts like batterie, materials, proprietary autopilots and inertial navigation systems are domestically produced, only the radars and cameras are imported.