Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar's masterstroke investments; here's how much they are valued

A sneak peek at Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities' investment that witnessed substantial profits in the last few years.

Notable public figures across Bollywood and sports reap benefits from strategic investments besides their professional profits. Just like seasoned investors, these celebrities capitalise on financial growth from India’s flourishing Initial Public offerings(IPO) landscape. A slew of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among others have harvested significant profits in companies before their IPO listing.

Superstars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Khan had bet on DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, the emerging data solution provider in the Indian UAV industry. Both the stars acquired big stakes in the company which opened at approximately Rs 53.59 share price before its IPO listing. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor invested Rs 25 lakh in buying 46,600 shares, while Animal star bought 37, 200 shares worth Rs 20 lakh. The DroneAcharya opened at Rs 102 and closed at Rs 155.85 since its debut on the BSE SME Exchange. The 45.5 per cent surge accrued to Aamir and Ranbir triple their initial investments. Aamir Khan’s investment value now stands at Rs 72.62 lakh, while Ranbir’s is at Rs 57.97 lakh as per Financial Express.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, invested Rs 2.74 crore in Panorama Studios by acquiring 100, 000 equity shares priced at Rs 274 per share. He made an impressive gain of 363.13 percent and over time his investment grew to Rs 9.95 crore. Bollywood beauties Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are not far behind as their investment also played out well. Both the actresses invested in Nykaa, an omnichannel model e-commerce company selling cosmetics and fashion products. Alia’s investment witnessed an 11-fold increase when the company went public in 2021. Her investment spiraled to Rs 54 crore, while Katrina’s stake in a joint venture Nykaa-KK Beauty grew manifold from Rs 2.04 crore to Rs 22 crore.

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s stakes in Azad Engineering, an aerospace components and turbines manufacturing company, witnessed a 12-fold increase. The cricketer invested approximately Rs 4.99 crore and after the company’s IPO listing, his investment is valued at Rs 53.39 crore as per reports.