Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dream set to come true as Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai plan to invest Rs 1000 crore in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah set to return to action in this series

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

Meet IAS officer who failed in school exams, but cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22, secured AIR...

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

Most peaceful animals in the world

Most peaceful animals in the world

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है ��सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

HomeBusiness

Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dream set to come true as Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai plan to invest Rs 1000 crore in...

The investment would significantly dilute their holdings but is seen as essential for the airline's survival and growth

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dream set to come true as Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai plan to invest Rs 1000 crore in...
Ranjan Pai, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Azim Premji
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a high-stakes financial manoeuvre, Wipro’s Azim Premji and the Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai Family Office are considering a substantial investment in Akasa Air, potentially infusing $125 million (over ₹1000 crore) into the fledgling airline. This move comes at a critical juncture, as the future of Akasa Air hangs in the balance, driven by the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's vision and the need for urgent capital.

Currently, Jhunjhunwala's family holds the largest share in Akasa Air, with a 40% stake, while founder and CEO Vinay Dubey, along with the Jhunjhunwala family, owns over 65% of the company. The investment would significantly dilute their holdings but is seen as essential for the airline's survival and growth. The funds are intended for fleet expansion and pre-delivery payments for aircraft, crucial for Akasa’s strategic plans.

Azim Premji and Ranjan Pai’s group have engaged advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to conduct due diligence, underscoring the seriousness of their interest. Despite ongoing discussions, the deal is not yet finalised, and insiders caution that it could take time to conclude. 

CEO Vinay Dubey remains tight-lipped about the investment talks, stating only that Akasa Air is "well capitalised" and committed to a long-term vision. "The cash we have is more than the initial investment," Dubey assured, emphasising the airline’s commitment to maintaining financial stability and growth. Premji Invest and Claypond Capital have also declined to comment.

The airline, launched in August 2021, quickly made headlines by expanding its fleet to 24 aircraft—a record for new entrants in the Indian aviation sector. However, Akasa has faced significant challenges, including a loss of ₹744 crore in its first year and projected losses exceeding ₹1,600 crore this financial year. Dubey attributes these losses to foundational investments in safety, training, and technology.

As the Indian aviation market evolves, with major players like IndiGo and Air India vying for dominance and competitors like GoFirst and SpiceJet facing financial troubles, the stakes are high. The outcome of this investment could redefine Akasa Air’s trajectory, transforming it into a major player or signalling its demise.

In this crucial phase, the resolution of the investment talks will likely determine whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's dream of a successful, competitive airline will become a reality or fade into history.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Red passport of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina revoked by Bangladesh authorities, know what it means

Red passport of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina revoked by Bangladesh authorities, know what it means

Elon Musk is world's richest man, who is at second place? How much richer is he than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Elon Musk is world's richest man, who is at second place? How much richer is he than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?

What was Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti's rank in UPSC? He cleared the exam in how many attempts?

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

This tennis star has mansions in multiple countries, net worth is over Rs 2000 crore, he is…

This tennis star has mansions in multiple countries, net worth is over Rs 2000 crore, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement