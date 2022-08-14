Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away: 5 lesser known facts about the billionaire investor

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning. He was 62. He is often referred to as India`s own Warren Buffet

One of India's richest people, Jhunjhunwala developed an interest in the stock market after listening to his father.

Here are 5 lesser know facts about him:

1. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born in Hyderabad on July 5, 1960, and grew up in Mumbai. Inspired by his father, who was an Income Tax Officer, he enrolled himself at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

2. Jhunjhunwala started trading when he was in college in 1985. He invested Rs 5,000 as his capital in the stock market.

3. He ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. The name is derived from the first two initials of his and his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

4. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is well-known for his love for Bollywood films. He produced the Hindi movie English Vinglish (2012).

5. His philanthropist portfolio includes nutrition and education. In 2020, Jhunjhunwala made a contribution of 25 per cent of his earnings to charity, St Jude, which runs shelters for cancer-affected children, Agastya International Foundation, and Arpan (an entity which creates awareness among children about sexual exploitation).

