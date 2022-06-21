Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to begin operations soon, first aircraft lands in Delhi

The delivery of Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator's Permit (AOP).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, Akasa Air received the ceremonial keys for first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last week and now the aeroplane has arrived in the country. India's newest airline Akasa Air on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as it touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.The touchdown happened in the presence of its leadership team.

"Akasa Air today, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team," the airline said in the statement.

"The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

The delivery of Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator's Permit (AOP), which is required for it to launch commercial operations in the country, the airline said in a statement.

"Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country`s vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it's the story of a new India", said Dube.

The delivery of the aircraft comes three months after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max planes, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The deal includes initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

(with input from agencies)