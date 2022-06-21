Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to begin operations soon, first aircraft lands in Delhi

Headlines

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

DNA | Ground report from Australian temples

PM Modi in Paris: How Rafale M Differ From Indian Air Force Rafale?

Lokayukta continues to raid several places in Karnataka

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

HomeBusiness

Business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to begin operations soon, first aircraft lands in Delhi

The delivery of Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator's Permit (AOP).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, Akasa Air received the ceremonial keys for first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last week and now the aeroplane has arrived in the country. India's newest airline Akasa Air on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as it touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.The touchdown happened in the presence of its leadership team. 

"Akasa Air today, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team," the airline said in the statement.

"The arrival of our first aircraft is a very happy moment for all of us and marks an important milestone, bringing us closer to our vision of building India's greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," said Vinay Dube, founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air.

The delivery of Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator's Permit (AOP), which is required for it to launch commercial operations in the country, the airline said in a statement.

"Akasa Air is a prime example of the progress made by Indian aviation in recent years and is also a testimony to the country`s vibrant start-up ecosystem. This is not just a significant milestone for us and Indian aviation, but it's the story of a new India", said Dube.

The delivery of the aircraft comes three months after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max planes, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The deal includes initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

(with input from agencies)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE