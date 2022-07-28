Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air takes delivery of second Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, how to book tickets

Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has received its second Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, almost a month after receiving the first one. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, VT-YAB, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport this week on July 26. The airline shared the images of the new aircraft on Twitter. Last week, Akasa Air announced that it will launch its first commercial flight operations on August 7 and the addition of second aircraft in the fleet will help the new airline to boost its operations. For those who are unaware, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The deal includes initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The 737 Max aircrafts are known for their efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft will be one of the key factors in ensuring that Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its home market. Akasa Air has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operate on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13. Interested travelers can book their ticket by visiting http://akasaair.com or by downloading the app. The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft.

Earlier this month, Akasa Air also unveiled the first look of its crew uniform. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the orange-and-black colored uniform gets contemporary design. The jacket in the uniform draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment. The airline claims that the uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules.