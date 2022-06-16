Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Akasa Air

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, Akasa Air, on Thursday took delivery of the first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle, USA. Three months after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max planes, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The deal includes initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The 737 Max aircrafts are known for their efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft will be one of the key factors in ensuring that Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its home market.

Commenting on the successful delivery of first aircraft on Thursday, Vinay Dube, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator's Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch."

"We are honored to deliver the first 737 MAX to Akasa Air, India`s newest airline focused on making air travel inclusive and affordable for all," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO.

The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies)