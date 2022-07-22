Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air starts accepting bookings, check details

Akasa Air received the ceremonial keys for the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in June.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, Akasa Air has announced that it will launch its first commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft. The airline has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operate on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13. Interested travelers can book their ticket by visiting http://akasaair.com or by downloading the app.

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Akasa Air received the ceremonial keys for the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in June and it is currently parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The delivery of the second 737 Max aircraft of Akasa Air is scheduled to take place later this month. With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, ?We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft."

"We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.

