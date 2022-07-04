Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air reveals uniform of cabin crew

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline, Akasa Air has unveiled the first look of its crew uniform. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the orange-and-black colored uniform gets contemporary design. The jacket in the uniform draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment. The airline claims that the uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules.

Akasa Air also claims that it is the first Indian airline to introduce custom trousers, jackets, and sneakers for its airline in-flight crew. "Employee centricity and sustainability are going to be at the core of everything that we do at Akasa Air. We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers," said Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Akasa Air.

The airline took delivery of its first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle, USA last month. Three months after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max planes, Akasa Air had on November 26 last year signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max aircraft. The deal includes initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the course of the next four years.

The airline is now gearing up for its commercial launch by the end of July. It will be conducting its proving flights in the first week of July to obtain the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC), which is required for the commercial launch.

(with inputs from ANI)