Rajya Sabha Member Dr Subhash Chandra on the roadmap mentioned in Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday for the Financial year 2022-2023. Rajya Sabha member and Zee Media Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has given his reaction on the budget.

Praising the government's foresightedness, he said that naming the next 25 years as 'Amrit Kal' and outlining a direction for the country's economy in the next 25 years is praiseworthy.

Dr Chandra also suggested that the government should make a committee of 20 to 30 people to study what needs to be done in every sector in the next 25 years. He said that the government has clearly mentioned in the budget the direction in which the country's economy will go in next couple of decades.

He also said that if we outline the financial, social, political, international and diplomatic stand for the coming years in advance like China then we have all the reasons to believe that we will be more resourceful and powerful in our neighbourhood.

He added that he will let the Prime Minister know that he has done a commendable job for outlining a roadmap for the next 25 years.