Rajivnayan Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, has bought a property in Pune for Rs 72 crore, as part of the Rishabh Family Trust, real estate consultant Square Yards said. The property includes about 1.15 acres of land and a bungalow. Rishabh Family Trust has Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees. Square Yards in a statement on Thursday said "Rishabh Family Trust has acquired a land parcel in Pune's upscale Koregaon Park locality for Rs 72 crore".

The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (about 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, it added. The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 square metres. The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory. The deal was registered in December 2024 and incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Rajivnayan Bajaj has been the MD of Bajaj Auto since 2005. He is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto. Rajivnayan graduated in Mechanical Engineering, and then procured his Masters Degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering.

(With inputs from PTI)