Rajesh, Rahulkumar Aggarwal: Indian businessmen buy luxurious Mumbai apartments worth Rs 109 crore

Indian businessmen buy luxurious Mumbai apartments worth Rs 109 crore

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is home to numerous costly and opulent residences. Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the second-most expensive home in the world, is located in Mumbai. Two sea-facing homes in Macrotech Developers' extravagant Lodha Malabar project in Malabar Hill have recently been purchased for an amount of Rs 109 crore by executives Rajesh Vijaykumar Aggarwal and Rahulkumar Niranjankumar Aggarwal, a maker of packing fabrics and bags.

The extravagant apartments, which are situated on Walkeshwar Road, were acquired from Macrotech Developers on June 1, for Rs 54.26 crore each flat, according to Moneycontrol. Rajesh Vijaykumar Aggarwal charged stamp duties of Rs 3.25 crore for the expensive flat, which is spread out across 4,643 square feet, and is situated on the 11th level. On the 12th floor, Rahul Kumar Niranjan Kumar Agarwal got a second similar flat.

According to the same document, the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth-floor flats were purchased for Rs 217 crore by Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd.

Other high-priced property transactions

Mumbai has recently witnessed a number of significant high-priced residential transactions. Niraj Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj Auto, paid Rs 252.5 crore on 13 March for a triplex property on Malabar Hill with a view of the sea. The three residences had a combined area of 18,008 square feet, a flooring space of 12,624 square feet, and eight parking spaces, according to the documentation.

On March 29, family members of billionaire JP Taparia, the creator of the contraceptive manufacturer Famy Care, paid around Rs 369 crore for six sea-view houses in Mumbai's Lodha Malabar, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill. The dwelling flats have a combined space of 27,160.6 square feet. According to documentation, the apartments are on levels 26, 27, and 28. The purchase price was Rs 369.55 crore. 19.07 crore of stamp tax was paid.

