Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Rajesh Gopinathan, outgoing TCS CEO, reveals his future plans, but...

Rajesh Gopinathan said that he has not written his resume even after his college days. He said he hasn’t prepared a resume since he joined TCS 28 years ago and that TCS will continue to be an essential part of his life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Rajesh Gopinathan, outgoing TCS CEO, reveals his future plans, but...
File Photo

On Friday, outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that he does not have any resume to apply for a future job. Rajesh Gopinathan has quit IT giant Tata Consultancy Services. It was on Thursday evening that TCS announced that Gopinathan has resigned as CEO. The appointment of K Krithivasan as the new CEO designate was also announced. 

K Krithivasan is all set to take over as MD & CEO in the next financial year. Gopinathan, on the other hand, will stay on till September to help with the transition. 

READ | Meet Sashidhar Jagdishan, Mumbai University alumnus, CEO of Rs 8,90,000 crore HDFC Bank, salary is...

On Friday, during a media interaction, Gopinathan said that he has not written his resume even after his college days. He was responding to a question about his way forwards and his biggest takeaways from TCS. 

Gopinathan said he hasn’t prepared a resume since he joined TCS 28 years ago and that TCS will continue to be an essential part of his life. 

READ | 'I had married a...': Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan opens up about his marriage to actor Reena Roy, watch

Gopinathan was quoted as saying, "I never wrote my resume after my campus, my batchmates will know about it. On campus, we used to have a repository, one great learning that you have, one failure that you have. But I don’t have any practice doing that in the last 28 years. I haven’t thought about it." 

He further added, "TCS has been integral to who I am. I never had any second thoughts looking back at my journey. I won’t have done anything else differently. Whatever I do, TCS will be an integral part of me. I hope I also contribute to TCS in my own way and be an integral part of TCS, irrespective of the heights it will go to. This would be the biggest pride and happiness. I am proud that we have built something of lasting value. That’s my greatest takeaway from TCS." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users to get new WhatsApp chat attachment menu, spotted in beta update
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.