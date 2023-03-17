Rajesh Gopinathan, outgoing TCS CEO, reveals his future plans, but...

File Photo

On Friday, outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that he does not have any resume to apply for a future job. Rajesh Gopinathan has quit IT giant Tata Consultancy Services. It was on Thursday evening that TCS announced that Gopinathan has resigned as CEO. The appointment of K Krithivasan as the new CEO designate was also announced.

K Krithivasan is all set to take over as MD & CEO in the next financial year. Gopinathan, on the other hand, will stay on till September to help with the transition.

On Friday, during a media interaction, Gopinathan said that he has not written his resume even after his college days. He was responding to a question about his way forwards and his biggest takeaways from TCS.

Gopinathan said he hasn’t prepared a resume since he joined TCS 28 years ago and that TCS will continue to be an essential part of his life.

Gopinathan was quoted as saying, "I never wrote my resume after my campus, my batchmates will know about it. On campus, we used to have a repository, one great learning that you have, one failure that you have. But I don’t have any practice doing that in the last 28 years. I haven’t thought about it."

He further added, "TCS has been integral to who I am. I never had any second thoughts looking back at my journey. I won’t have done anything else differently. Whatever I do, TCS will be an integral part of me. I hope I also contribute to TCS in my own way and be an integral part of TCS, irrespective of the heights it will go to. This would be the biggest pride and happiness. I am proud that we have built something of lasting value. That’s my greatest takeaway from TCS."