Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO opens with 29 percent subscription on Day 1: All you need to know

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Rainbow Children’s Medicare initial public offering opened on Wednesday to 29 percent subscription on the first day of the offer. Against the 2,05,14,617 shares on offer, the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO received bids for 59,62,896 shares, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 48 percent subscription, while non institutional investors quota was subscribed 11 per cent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment got 10 per cent subscription.

The offer, comprising fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,40,00,900 equity shares, has a price range of Rs 516-542 apiece.

On Tuesday, the multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain said it garnered nearly Rs 470 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,581 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for early redemption of non-convertible debentures in full, capital expenditure towards setting up of new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment, and general corporate purposes.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

