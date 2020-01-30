Headlines

Rahul Bajaj to step down as executive chairman of Bajaj Auto, will continue as non-executive director

Since Bajaj has already attained the age of 75, approval of shareholders will be taken by special resolution by way of a postal ballot for his appointment as non-executive chairman

Jan 30, 2020

Long-time chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj, will step down from his role of the executive chairman while reassuming the new role of a non-executive director, a statement by the company informed on Thursday. Bajaj will, however, continue to hold his current position, the company statement added.

"Due to certain commitments and other pre-occupation, Rahul Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company after the expiry of his current term on March 31, 2020," the statement informed.

The long-serving chairman of the company, Bajaj, who has been a director of the company since April 1, 1970, was last reappointed by the board for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015, and his term as executive chairman is expiring on March 31, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto further said its board of directors in a meeting held on Thursday approved his appointment as a non-executive director with the designation continuing as the chairman of the company with effect from April 1, 2020, subject to shareholders' approval.

Since Bajaj has already attained the age of 75, approval of shareholders will be taken by special resolution by way of a postal ballot for his appointment as non-executive chairman as required under SEBI regulations, the company added.

The story of Bajaj is one that is especially remarkable. After taking charge of the Bajaj Group business in 1965, Rahul Bajaj had led the company to its growth path. Under his stewardship, Bajaj Auto, the group's flagship company, saw its turnover grow to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore with the firm's scooters becoming the mainstay.

He steered the diversified entity during India's transition from a closed economy to a liberalised one and drove the company to expand its product portfolio with the Bajaj brand finding a foothold in global markets.

In 2005, Rahul Bajaj started passing the baton of the company to son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a truly global automobile player.

Rahul Bajaj, an Economics graduate from Delhi University as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School, was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 2006-2010.

 

(With PTI inputs)

