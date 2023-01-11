Radhika Merchant net worth, profession, family: How rich is Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law

Radhika Merchant has a younger sister. Her father owns a successful business. (Photo courtesy: Radhika Merchant's Instagram account)

Radhika Merchant and Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, got engaged last month. The couple are childhood sweethearts. Radhika Merchant has been making appearances with Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Neeta Ambani and other members of the family for several years now.

Radhika Merchant has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. Her feed is replete with photos of her with one of the richest families in the world. Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO Veeren Merchant. She is a trained classical dancer. Radhika Merchant is highly educated. She is a graduate from New York University. Anant Ambani is a graduate from Brown University.

Radhika Merchant was born in 1994. Her family is a native of Gujarat's Kutch region. Her father Veeren Merchant is also ADF foods executive director.

She did her internship at India First Organisation and Desai and Diwan after returning from New York. She also worked as a junior sales manager in the real estate firm Esprava.

Radhika Merchant later joined the family business. She is now the director of the board of Encore Healthcare.

Merchant maintains a lavish lifestyle. She wears designer clothes and carries luxurious bags and clutches.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

She has a younger sister. Her name is Anjali Merchant. Her mother's name is Shaila Merchant.

How rich is Radhika Merchant? Radhika Merchant's father Veeren Merchant's net worth is around Rs 755 crore. Her net worth is reportedly between Rs 8-10 crore.

Radhika loves to read, travel, trek and swim.