Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo recently stated an issue regarding 'Google Meet' audio on X (formerly Twitter). Google CEO Sundar Pichai subsequently turned into a customer support executive and assured Adam that he would look into the matter. It all started when D'Angelo posted that Google Meet is better in many small ways, but worse in one big way, audio quality.

"At Quora we recently tested switching from Zoom to Google Meet for a week. Google Meet is better in many small ways, but worse in one big way: audio quality, particularly background noise cancellation and echoing. That kills it so we are staying on Zoom!," Adam tweeted.

Pichai replied, “Hey Adam, will follow up offline as haven't experienced this, as @reed notes below it works pretty well in my experience, we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging.” The Quora CEO responded, “Thank you!! Would love to switch if this is fixed!"

Hey Adam, will follow up offline as haven't experienced this, as @reed notes below it works pretty well in my experience, we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 13, 2025

Elon Musk noticed the exchange between the duo and reacted to a post about it. Yuchen Jin - Co-founder & CTO, Hyperbolic shared the conversation, stating “You know Google is back and probably will win the AGI race when its CEO starts doing customer support on X”. Quoting Jin’s post, Elon Musk wrote, "The smartest & most influential people in the world interact on X!" Google Meet is a video communication service developed by Google. It is a high-quality video calling app designed to help you have meaningful and fun interactions with your friends, family, and colleagues.

