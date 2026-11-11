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Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: How much severance will employees in India get? Check full package, eligibility and key details

Qualcomm has started layoffs in India and the US. Many employees are now waiting to know what their exit package will include.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Qualcomm Layoffs 2026: How much severance will employees in India get? Check full package, eligibility and key details
Qualcomm Begins Layoffs in India and US.
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Qualcomm has started cutting jobs in India and the US after CEO Cristiano Amon called it a “performance-focused” reduction, leaving many employees wondering how much severance they will get.

How much severance will ex-employees get?

According to accounts shared by affected employees on Reddit, Qualcomm’s severance package may include several parts:

  • Two weeks of gross salary as base severance
  • An additional two weeks of salary for every year of service
  • Pro-rated pay for incomplete years of employment
  • A lump-sum payment towards health coverage
  • An extra one month’s salary for signing the agreement early

Some employees say they may get an extra month’s pay for signing within two days, and longer-serving staff could get a bigger package, but they should read the agreement carefully before signing, as it may waive their right to raise future claims.

Why is Qualcomm cutting jobs?

Qualcomm is cutting jobs due to weak smartphone demand, rising memory prices and falling Apple revenue. CEO Cristiano Amon said the move aims to strengthen performance culture, while the company shifts focus to AI, data centres and automotive tech.

Also read: New Zealand announce team for Tests vs India, eye another clean sweep; check full squad list here

How many jobs will be cut?

The exact number of job cuts is still unclear. Earlier reports suggested around 1,000 jobs in India could be affected, but later reports say it may be much lower. Qualcomm, which had about 52,000 employees globally as of September 2025, has not confirmed the final figure.

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