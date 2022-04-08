QRTIGER Unveils a competitive free QR Code generator businesses can use today

QRTIGER, an ISO 27001 accredited QR code generator provider, unveils a competitive free QR code generator for people and small businesses to use in the market today.

Alongside its free-to-use QR code solutions, QRTIGER’s free QR code generator software has been optimized and allows every user to create their QR code competitively with no worries.

“We're incredibly thrilled to announce the latest advancement of our free QR code generator software. We believe our software will transform the way people and businesses create their QR codes for marketing and operations," stated Benjamin Claeys, CEO of QRTIGER, the digital market's leading QR code generator.

Through the advancements made with its free QR code generator software, users and visitors can also take advantage of the free trial version to make three dynamic QR codes capped at 100 scan limits each. There is no expiration placed on the free trial version, which allows a user to fully take advantage of select dynamic QR code features to incorporate.

With the pandemic rushing the way people and other establishments collect and send crucial information through QR codes, the innovative advancements of today’s available free QR code generators are highlighted by most users.

To lead the innovation functions needed by a user, Claeys highlighted the need for a QR code generator to free users from the restrictions they get when making QR codes, like adding their logo and customizing its patterns and eye shapes, as well as adding a compelling call-to-action to enforce brand retention.

In addition to the design options QRTIGER offers, this software also simplifies the way users make their QR codes by simply highlighting the steps needed to follow when creating one.

“Our software lets users have a more straightforward QR code generation process without interruption. This software is ad-free, and we do not place third-party ads on it,” he added during the interview.

By aiming to become the best QR code generator available online, the free QR code solutions that the software offers include the basic URL QR code, WiFi QR code, Facebook QR code, YouTube QR code, Instagram QR code, Pinterest QR code, Email QR code, and Text QR code.

The following features are can be used for free, but if one seeks to make a more advanced and dynamic QR code feature, they can do so by signing up for QRTIGER’s free trial plan to test it out or upgrade to one of our paid subscription plans.

In addition to QRTIGER’s essential free QR code functions, the upgrade factors can help expand the benefits that they can get when including its use for marketing and business use.

According to Claeys, QRTIGER’s free QR code generator software innovates the means most users today may require, bringing them a simple-to-navigate interface with no ads and allowing a hassle-free QR code layout design interface.

He also reassures that the software is safe to use. It is accredited with an Information Security Management System certification from the International Organization for Standardization or ISO as ISO certification 27001.

“By using QRTIGER, any user can be confident in creating QR codes without worrying about getting their data compromised. We value data safety, and we ensure that ours and clients’ data are safe,” he remarked.

In addition to that, QRTIGER’s free QR code generator software has ever-active customer support that actively assists users on the platform on their QR code creation journey and onboard them with the possible help they can get to understand further how to create a QR code and how they work. This is crucial for people who start leaning towards using QR codes and want to know more about how they can seize more opportunities to use them.

QRTIGER can enable businesses to simplify their move towards digitalization with QR codes and pave a new way to add a digital dimension to a product or service they market and sell. QRTIGER provides a new approach for business owners to improve their digital marketing approaches with QR codes.

“With the increased use of QR codes in various industries today, QRTIGER upscale its means to provide a better way for businesses to create their QR codes by providing a more advanced free QR code generator software to use,” he said as the interview wrapped up.

