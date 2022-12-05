QR codes will soon help you detect fake medicines, Government orders 300 companies to add this safety feature

Our lives would not be the same without medicines. We require medications whenever we fall ill. Today's market is flooded with counterfeit medications. A crucial decision has been made in this circumstance to bring a stop to these medications. The government ordered to print of a QR code, or barcode, on the medication as a result of this decision. From August 1st, 2023, this QR code must be installed. All pharmaceutical companies producing the medication have been issued this directive by the government. With this, the market for bogus drugs may be managed. These medications are referred to as base medications.

What important data can be identified with these QR codes:

1. Name of the medicine

2. The drug's brand name and generic name

3. Name and location of the pharmaceutical firm

4. Drug's batch number

5. When was the medication made

6. Drug expiration date

7. The pharmaceutical company's licence number

300 companies will apply bar codes:

As of right now, only 300 major pharmaceutical businesses are required by law to label their medicines with bar codes. With this, it will be simple to distinguish between real drugs and fake ones. The implementation of this system will begin on August 1, 2023. The majority of those companies that sell their medications for the highest retail prices have been included. This includes well-known brands including Thyronorm, Allegra, Dolo, and Saridon.

The World Health Organization reports that the global trade in fake medications is booming in middle- and low-income countries. 10 per cent of medical supplies are fake in these nations. People's health is severely impacted by such a condition. In such a situation, the government of India's action may prove to be highly advantageous for the people in the days to come. As a result, millions of people can avoid using fake medications.