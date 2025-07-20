Q1 Results 2025: Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Gautam Adani's Adani Energy to declare earnings on..., check full list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company, Reliance Industries, and other firms including HDFC Bank have declared their financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking the beginning of earnings season.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company, Reliance Industries, and other firms including HDFC Bank have declared their financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, marking the beginning of earnings season. Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Nestle India, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, Paytm, and among other companies will reveal their earnings next week.

“ All eyes will remain on the ongoing earnings season, with a series of major results lined up. Investors will first react to the results of three heavyweights—Reliance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank—during early trades on Monday. In the sessions that follow, several prominent companies including Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and Cipla are scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, as quoted by Mint.

Given below is a list of companies which will be declaring Q1 results next week -

July 21- Firms including Eternal Ltd, Andhra Cements Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Control Print Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Havells India Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Purple Finance will declare their earnings, Mint reports.

July 22- Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dalmia Bharat, JSW Infrastructure, Dalmia Bharat, Kajaria Ceramics, Mahanagar Gas, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Vardhman Textiles, and Zensar Technologies.

July 24 - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, ACC, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, LT Foods, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tanla Platforms, Trident, UTI Asset Management Company.

July 25- Aadhar Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, HFCL, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, The Jammu and Kashmir Bank.