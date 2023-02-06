PwC plans to hire over 30,000 employees in India

PwC to hire 30,000 people in India | Photo: Pixabay

PwC said that it will further expand its presence in India, in line with its "strategic commitment to the country's growth." PwC in India expects to grow its total workforce to 80,000 from 50,000 over the next five years, said the auditing and consultancy firm in a statement.

"To further this agenda, PwC India and PwC US have entered into a joint venture in India to accelerate growth, expand client relationships and enhance quality." PwC India has been steadily expanding its geographical presence in the country for several years.

PwC India opened three new offices in 2022 alone. The new offices opened in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Noida with the aim to hire more local and skilled talents. As part of its new global strategy, The New Equation, the firm expressed its commitment to contribute to the country's economic development and harnessing the potential of the domestic market and creating more opportunities for society at large.

PwC India is developing strategic investments keeping in mind the ever-changing business environment and the evolving needs of clients and other stakeholders all over the world.

This includes strengthening in-demand capabilities and service offerings by making acquisitions and continuing investments in practices like managed services, contract compliance, captive advisory and product development.