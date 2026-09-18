Purity Doubts, Custody Risk, Hidden Charges: How STOEX and MMTC-PAMP are Fixing Digital Gold's Trust Problem

India is among the most gold-buying nations on earth. Yet, the fastest-growing way to own it still leaves buyers asking whether their gold is pure, where it's stored, and what are the various fees they're paying. STOEX's partnership with MMTC-PAMP sets out to bring transparency and trust.

Indians have trusted gold for generations, but buying it digitally has introduced an uncomfortable question: can you trust what you can't hold? STOEX, the physical gold ownership platform operated by P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited, is confronting that question directly through its partnership with MMTC-PAMP, India's only LBMA-accredited gold refinery, offering a Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) built on certified purity, verifiable custody, and transparent pricing. Indian households hold an estimated 25,000+ tonnes of gold, yet the digital gold experience has often reproduced — rather than resolved — the doubts that have long shadowed gold buying. Three problems stand out.

"Is my gold actually pure?" Purity is the oldest anxiety in gold, and digital platforms rarely put it to rest — many advertise "24K" without disclosing who refined the metal or to what standard. On STOEX, every gram of gold accumulated through the Gold Accumulation Plan is 24-karat (999.9), refined and assay-certified by MMTC-PAMP, the only LBMA-accredited gold refinery in India. Purity stops being a claim and becomes a certification.

"Where is my gold — and is it really mine?" Much of the digital gold market runs on pooled entitlements: customers hold a claim against a shared reserve rather than gold allocated to them. STOEX takes the opposite approach — every holding is backed 1:1 by allocated physical gold, stored in MMTC-PAMP’s institutional-grade vaults, independently audited by Grant Thornton, and overseen by Universal Trusteeship Services. The records of all units bought and sold are stored on a tamper-proof ledger that lets customers verify their holdings at any time. The gold isn't somewhere in a pool; it's yours, and you can check it.

"What am I really paying?" Making charges, wide spreads (the difference between bid and ask prices), and recurring storage fees have long made the true cost of gold hard to pin down. STOEX shows a live, upfront price with no hidden charges, lets customers start accumulating from just ₹10, and allows them to buy, sell, or take physical delivery on their terms.

"The single most important thing about owning gold is knowing exactly what you hold — its purity, and that it genuinely exists," said [Name], [Title], MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited. "Our refining and certification standards exist to remove that doubt entirely, and bringing them to STOEX means digital-first investors get the same assurance institutions rely on."

"People don't hesitate over digital gold because of the format — they hesitate because of the trust gap," said [Name], [Title], STOEX (P2 Koshayojan Services Private Limited). "We built STOEX to close that gap on every front at once: certified purity, gold that's genuinely allocated to you and independently audited, and a price with nothing hidden behind it."

About MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country’s only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honored as India’s Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.