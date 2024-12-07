Chhunchi is a one-stop online store of handloom sarees. Saree shoppers skeptical about purchasing handloom sarees online can pick from a massive selection here.

Pune-based entrepreneur, Purtika Choudhury is excited to announce the launch of her handloom sarees brand, Chhunchi - The Needles Craft. With designs and colors inspired by the heritage of India, the online store hopes to make shopping for quality silk and cotton handloom sarees effortless.

Handloom sarees deserve their fair share of acclaim. Their intricate weaving and cultural significance make them saree lovers’ favorite. Most saree lovers in India find thrill in collecting a well-designed handloom saree. They would love to flaunt them for years to come. But despite their cultural eminence, only few online stores in India cater to their premium tastes. The feel of a quality handloom saree is irreplaceable indeed.

Chhunchi is a one-stop online store of handloom sarees. Saree shoppers skeptical about purchasing handloom sarees online can pick from a massive selection here. It can make shopping for silk and cotton handloom sarees a breeze. Their saree collection features elegantly designed womenswear for special occasions and office hours. Their pure handloom products do not compromise breathability and comfort.

Chhunchi has displayed sarees from every corner of the country. Customers can revive their obsession for handloom sarees with hand woven and skillfully designed options. The handloom sarees available here highlight the traditional essence of India. They can shop for handloom sarees at their fingertips to look their ethnic best.

The online store’s unique saree collection is worth exploring. Their handloom sarees are no less than timeless treasures. They seem to have taken inspiration from the culture of different states of India. They can add an elegant piece of work to a woman’s wardrobe.

Pure silk sarees can be a stylish option to wear on special occasions and family events. Women who would choose to wear a saree on festive days can shop adorn-worthy pure silk and silk mark tag sarees at Chhunchi. This online store truly understands the reliance of Indian women on this incredibly fascinating outfit.

From Sambalpuri silk sarees to Pochampally silk sarees, Chhunchi can cater to a wide range of regional tastes. Each pure silk handloom saree reflects the careful and artistic excellence of Indian artisans. The online store is considerably taking care of the packaging needs of the customers. The sarees come packed in washable and breathable saree bags. The transparent window cotton cloth bags can help customers keep their sarees safe from dust and humidity.

Women can be in the limelight at work events wearing a cotton handloom saree from Chhunchi. The cotton handloom sarees at this online store can fit in everyone’s budget. The cotton sarees from this website can be gifted to loved ones on birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings.

“Indian artisans can take from 2 months to sometimes 1 year to complete a handloom saree. This is what makes every saree you shop with us a luxury purchase. Our premium handloom sarees will raise your glam level. They will epitomize the grace and elegance of your loved ones admirably,” finished the Founder.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)