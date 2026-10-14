Puja Gift To Railways Employees: 11 lakh workmen to get 78-day bonus, govt to spend Rs 2009 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved a productivity-linked bonus equal to 78 days’ wages for around 11.4 lakh eligible railway employees, with the total payout estimated at Rs 2,009.61 crore.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the productivity-linked bonus for railway employees for 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 14. Around 11.4 lakh non-gazetted railway employees will benefit from the decision.

The government said the bonus recognises the contribution of railway staff to the organisation’s performance.

Maximum bonus capped at Rs 17,951

Eligible employees will receive a bonus equivalent to 78 days of wages. However, the maximum amount payable to an employee has been capped at Rs 17,951. The total financial impact of the bonus will be around Rs 2,009.61 crore.

Who will get the railway bonus?

The bonus will cover several categories of non-gazetted railway employees, including:

Track maintainers

Loco pilots

Train managers or guards

Station masters

Supervisors

Technicians and technician helpers

Pointsmen

Ministerial staff

Other Group C employees

The payment is made annually ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra festive period.

Why does the government give the bonus?

The government said the productivity-linked bonus is aimed at motivating railway employees and encouraging them to improve the performance and efficiency of the Railways. The annual payment also recognises the role of railway staff in keeping passenger and freight services running across the country.

Railways recorded strong performance in 2025-26

According to the government, the Railways recorded cargo loading of 1,670 million tonnes during 2025-26. It also carried nearly 7.41 billion passengers during the year.

The government said the productivity-linked bonus reflects the contribution of railway employees to these operational achievements.