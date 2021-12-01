All public and private sector banks to remain shut for 12 days in December - Here's the full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays for all public and private sector banks in 2021 in its annual list. As per the list, public and private sector banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in December including the weekends.

On these holidays, all public sector, foreign banks, regional banks and cooperative banks will be closed. People should note that many of these holidays are state-wise holidays, meaning that banks will remain closed in only certain parts of the country.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises bank holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Online fund transfers using IMPS and RTGC will work on the 30 days of the month.

List of holidays for the month of December 2021

December 3 - Feast of St Francis Xavier, Goa

December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Shillong

December 24 - Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) Aizawl, Shillong

December 25 - Christmas Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 27 - Christmas Celebration, Aizawl

December 30 - U Kiang Nangbah, Shillong

December 31 - New Year's Eve, Aizawl

Lists of weekend holidays

December 5 - Sunday

December 11 - Second Saturday of the month

December 12 - Sunday

December 19 - Sunday

December 25 - Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26 - Sunday