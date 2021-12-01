All public and private sector banks to remain shut for 12 days in December - Here's the full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of holidays for all public and private sector banks in 2021 in its annual list. As per the list, public and private sector banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in December including the weekends.
On these holidays, all public sector, foreign banks, regional banks and cooperative banks will be closed. People should note that many of these holidays are state-wise holidays, meaning that banks will remain closed in only certain parts of the country.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) categorises bank holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Online fund transfers using IMPS and RTGC will work on the 30 days of the month.
December 3 - Feast of St Francis Xavier, Goa
December 18 - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Shillong
December 24 - Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) Aizawl, Shillong
December 25 - Christmas Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
December 27 - Christmas Celebration, Aizawl
December 30 - U Kiang Nangbah, Shillong
December 31 - New Year's Eve, Aizawl
December 5 - Sunday
December 11 - Second Saturday of the month
December 12 - Sunday
December 19 - Sunday
December 25 - Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas
December 26 - Sunday