PUBG ban: Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG, other mobile apps

Soon after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the popular videogame Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG), shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2% on Thursday.

The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$534 (5,065 INR) in the evening, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also include those from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

A day after India's decision came to ban Chinese apps, China's commerce ministry on Thursday said that it strongly opposed the decision, claiming that it violates the 'legal interests' of Chinese investors.

"Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

Indian government on the ban said that it was in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the state.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

In June, India had banned 59 China-linked mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat citing security concerns. Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.

